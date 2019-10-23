Also available on the nbc app

Buckle up! Keanu Reeves may be adding another blockbuster franchise to his roster. The "John Wick" star has reportedly discussed a potential role in the "Fast & Furious" series, according to screenwriter Chris Morgan. "I sat down with him and we're talking about [it]," he told ScreenRant. "I wanted him to be in the 'Fast' universe for a very long time." Though it's unclear when the conversation took place and Keanu himself has yet to comment on the reports, it's not the first time the superstar's name has come up within the "Fast" family. Dwayne Johnson previously shot down rumors of a Keanu cameo in "Fast" spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw," revealing to MTV News in June that he and his fellow action hero had been "texting" and are definitely up for a collab "somewhere down the line."

