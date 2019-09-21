Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt And More A-List Bachelors Looking For Love: Who's Their Perfect Match?

Also available on the NBC app

Can you picture Keanu Reeves and Emilia Clarke hitting it off? How about Brad Pitt and Kourtney Kardashian?! Celebrity matchmaker and dating expert Alessandra Conti tells Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and Sibley Scoles which A-list ladies belong with the most eligible celebrity bachelors, including Michael B. Jordan and recently-single Liam Hemsworth and Bradley Cooper. Can an Oscar winner fit the early Miley Cyrus void possibly still left in Liam's heart? Alessandra thinks so!

