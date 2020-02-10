Also available on the NBC app

Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton had a great time filming “Something’s Gotta Give” nearly 17 years ago. The actors presented the award for Best Original Screenplay at the 2020 Oscars, and they couldn’t help but reminisce about the movie while onstage. Plus, Keanu brought his mother Patricia Taylor as his date to this year’s Oscars, and the duo were absolutely adorable as they made their way down the red carpet. The mother and son were a perfect vision as they chose opposing white and black pantsuits for the occasion. We love a man who loves his mom!

