Back in 1989, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter first took a trip in a phone booth time machine, and they've had a most excellent friendship ever since! The duo, who are reuniting for "Bill & Ted Face The Music," looked back on their audition for the original film and remembered their fun time on set with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles. "Bill & Ted Face The Music" debuts on streaming services Aug. 28.

