Katy Perry’s Wedding Invites Won’t Include Lionel Richie And Luke Bryan: Watch The Awkward Moment

Also available on the NBC app

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to talk about the new season of "American idol," but things got a bit awkward when he asked if her fellow "Idol" judges scored a ticket to her upcoming wedding to Orlando Bloom. "I can't afford them." Katy quipped. Jimmy also asked if Katy would have the pair perform at the reception, but Katy explained, "Like I said I can't afford them. I mean, no. I mean, look. They have a lot of work to do, you know, while I'm out getting married again."

Appearing: