Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' Co-Star Accuses Her Of Treating Him Like A 'Prostitute'

CLIP08/12/19
Katy Perry has another legal issue on her hands and this time, it's an accusation of sexual harassment. Actor and model Josh Kloss, who co-starred with the pop superstar in her "Teenage Dream" video, is accusing her of treating him like a "prostitute" and exposing his private parts in front of a group of her friends. As of press time, neither Katy nor her reps had responded to Access Hollywood's request for comment.

