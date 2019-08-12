Also available on the nbc app

Katy Perry has another legal issue on her hands and this time, it's an accusation of sexual harassment. Actor and model Josh Kloss, who co-starred with the pop superstar in her "Teenage Dream" video, is accusing her of treating him like a "prostitute" and exposing his private parts in front of a group of her friends. As of press time, neither Katy nor her reps had responded to Access Hollywood's request for comment.

Appearing: