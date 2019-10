Also available on the NBC app

Katy Perry never disappoints on the red carpet! In honor of the "Never Really Over" songstress' 35th birthday, fashion stylist Juliet Angus talks to Access Hollywood about how Katy's bold sense of style has evolved over the years: from the $15 vintage finds of her "One of the Boys" era to her outrageous, meme-worthy Met Gala looks.

Appearing: