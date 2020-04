Also available on the NBC app

Katy Perry has come a long way in 10 years! The "Small Talk" singer dominated the charts all through the 2010s, taking us from the fun-loving anthems of “Teenage Dream” to the politically minded pop of 2017’s “Witness.” Look back on Access Hollywood's interviews with Katy throughout the decade, charting her evolution from pop princess on the rise to the seasoned superstar she is today.

