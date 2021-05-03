Also available on the nbc app

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie spoke to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall following “American Idol” Disney night performance episode where the top 7 were revealed. The judges spoke about the contestants that were left and how they’re feelings about the remaining singers. Katy, who will be celebrating her first Mother’s Day this year, revealed what gift she would like to receive from her “American Idol” judges. “It needs to come in the form of jewelry,” she said. Adding, “Diamonds are forever.” “American Idol” airs Sunday nights on ABC.

