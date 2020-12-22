Also available on the nbc app

Celebrity lookalikes Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel recently joined forces for a fun Instagram Live, where they chatted about their twin connection! During their conversation, Katy confessed that she used to use their similar looks to her advantage when she was an aspiring singer in Los Angeles. "When I first got to LA, I went to the club a lot. I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club," she admitted.

