Also available on the NBC app

There's no more bad blood between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift! During a candid interview on "The Howard Stern Show," the "Daisies" singer addressed her former feud with the fellow pop star and revealed why the finally decided to bury the hatchet. "Gossip and lies, they take the elevator, but the truth takes the stairs. It just takes time," Katy explained. "What I'm so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption."

Appearing: