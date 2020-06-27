Also available on the NBC app

Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and more stars vow to stand up to inequality for Stonewall Day. Katy took part in Pride Live's Stonewall Day virtual event to raise awareness and support the LGBTQ+ community and to continue the fight for equality. The pregnant pop star noted the intersection of Pride with the Black Lives Matter movement this year, stating, "The wish I have for my child is that she'll be happy and healthy and safe. It's the same wish every mother has for their kids... It's the same wish Trayvon's mom had, and Breonna's and George's and Tony's and the list is too damn long."

Appearing: