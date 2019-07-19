Katy Perry Takes The Stand To Deny Plagiarizing Gospel Song For 'Dark Horse'

Also available on the NBC app

Katy Perry arrived in a mint green pantsuit for Day 1 of her copyright infringement trial and took the stand to defend herself against Christian rapper Flame, who alleges the pop superstar plagiarized his gospel song "Joyful Noise" for her hit, "Dark Horse." Katy took the stand and claimed that despite her start in gospel music, she no longer listens to it and that it took her four hours to write "Dark Horse" in its entirety.

