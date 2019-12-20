Also available on the NBC app

Katy Perry is giving back this holiday season! The "Small Talk" singer brought Access Hollywood along as she surprised more than one hundred kids at a Los Angeles area Boys & Girls Club of America this week. Katy wore a sparkly white jumpsuit and a peppermint manicure for the fun afternoon, which was spent sledding with the kids, reading Christmas stories and handing out gifts! "For me, the holidays are all about family and helping people in need," she told Access.

