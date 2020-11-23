Also available on the nbc app

Katy Perry is back in action! The pop star took the stage for the first time since giving birth to daughter Daisy to perform an emotional rendition of "Only Love" with Darius Rucker at the 2020 American Music Awards. The new mom debuted a sleek blonde bob as she dressed down in an oversized denim jacket and jeans for the stripped-down performance. Prior to the show, Perry shared a childhood photo on Instagram to reveal that the heartfelt song was dedicated to her father.

