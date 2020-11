Also available on the nbc app

Katy Perry is keeping it real. The “Teenage Dream” singer posted on her Instagram story days after giving birth to her daughter Daisy. In the snap, she rocks underwear and a nursing bra saying her hair and make was styled by “exhaustion.” Katy announced that she and Orlando Bloom were expecting a baby back in March 2020, when she debuted her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video.

