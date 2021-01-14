Katy Perry has something good to celebrate! The pop star shared a series of never-before-seen photos with fiancé Orlando Bloom on Instagram to mark his birthday on Jan. 13. "Happiest 44th to my love, brilliant father of my dove and a shimmering mirror that reflects to me what I can't yet see," she posted. "Thank you for always going back down to the mat and never tapping out… So glad my moon found its sun, love you whole world doe." The adorable carousel featured a variety of candid snaps of the couple, including one of the pair brushing their teeth covered in zit cream and another of the lovebirds cuddled up for a sweet selfie.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight