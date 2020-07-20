Also available on the NBC app

Did Katy Perry tap none other than Jennifer Aniston for godmother duties? Not so fast. Last week, The Mirror reported that "The Morning Show" actress was set to play that special role for Katy's baby on the way and that she cried when Katy asked her. However, the "Smile" singer set the record straight this week on "The Kyle and Jackie O Show," explaining that the rumor was not true – and that she, Jen and her fiancé Orlando Bloom discussed it. “She texted us, because we are friendly with her. And Orlando is one of her good friends. And we were like, 'Wow! This is a wild rumor,’” Katy said.

