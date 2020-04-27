Also available on the NBC app

Katy Perry is looking forward to motherhood! Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles video chatted with “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan after the show’s first-ever at-home broadcast where the “California Girls” singer opened up about life during quarantine and her hopes for the future. “I think I’ve always been a mom in a way. I’ve been a mother to the children,” the 35-year-old said of the transition to motherhood. But that’s not all—cohost Lionel predicted fans might be seeing Baby Bloom as next season’s fourth judge! You can catch "American Idol" on Sunday nights at 8 PM EST on ABC.

