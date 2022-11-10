Main Content

Katy Perry Says Jessica Chastain’s Portrayal Of Tammy Faye Was ‘Nostalgic’ And Traumatic (Exclusive)

Katy Perry bumped into Jessica Chastain at the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet and is exclusively telling Access Hollywood about their chat. “I was telling her that she was an excellent Tammy Faye, because I grew up in the church and TBN and PTL and she brought me back. I told her, she brought me back and it was like so amazing, but I was also so traumatized. It was nostalgic and also trauma.” The 38-year-old also talked about stepping into country music in her new song with Thomas Rhett “Where We Started.”

