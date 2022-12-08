Main Content

Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Is 'Super Into' Christmas: 'She's Just Coming Alive'

CLIP12/07/22

Katy Perry's little girl is in the holiday spirit! "She's just coming alive," the "American Idol" judge told Access Hollywood about her and Orlando Bloom's two-year-old daughter Daisy's love for Christmas. "She is two years old – two and change – but this is her third Christmas, and she's super into it." Access also spoke to Katy's fellow "Idol" judge Lionel Richie, who told us about his run-in with Taylor Swift at the 2022 American Music Awards! "American Idol" Season 6 premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 on ABC.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: katy perry, Lionel Richie, Daisy Dove, American Idol, celebrity, Orlando Bloom, entertainment news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.