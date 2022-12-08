Katy Perry's little girl is in the holiday spirit! "She's just coming alive," the "American Idol" judge told Access Hollywood about her and Orlando Bloom's two-year-old daughter Daisy's love for Christmas. "She is two years old – two and change – but this is her third Christmas, and she's super into it." Access also spoke to Katy's fellow "Idol" judge Lionel Richie, who told us about his run-in with Taylor Swift at the 2022 American Music Awards! "American Idol" Season 6 premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 on ABC.

