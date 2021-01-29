Also available on the nbc app

Katy Perry is opening up about how being a mom to daughter Daisy Dove has changed her life. The 36-year-old opened up about what it’s like raising her 5-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom. “She changed my life and still continues to change my life. I think that you realize that when you become a mother... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom,” Katy gushed on an Instagram live on Thursday. The “Firework” singer welcomed their first child together in August 2020.

