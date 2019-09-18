Katy Perry Says Being A Stepmom To Orlando Bloom's Son 'Matured' Her: I Used To Wake Up At 11 AM

Also available on the NBC app

Katy Perry is adulting like a pro! The "Small Talk" singer stopped by "Ellen" on Sept. 17 and revealed how living with fiancé Orlando Bloom and his 8-year-old son Flynn has "definitely matured" her, forcing her to shake her laid-back morning routine. "I used to not wake up until like 11 a.m., and now I'm in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m.," she told the talk show host. Katy also revealed how Orlando has made an impact on her workout routine, too!

