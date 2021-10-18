Also available on the nbc app

Katy Perry is ready to shed some tears when Adele drops her new album. The 36-year-old songstress spoke with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall on Monday while promoting the upcoming season of "American Idol" on ABC and revealed that just like everyone else, she is also waiting for Adele's highly anticipated album "30" to be released on Nov. 19. Katy joked that the "Easy On Me" songstress drops new music when everyone is "vulnerable." "Yeah, she does us dirty," Katy told Access. "She always drops during the autumn, when we're vulnerable and sensitive. When things are changing and our immune system is low she is like, I'm going to bring some tears."

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution