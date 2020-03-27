Also available on the NBC app

"American Idol" heads to the Aloha State! The singing competition's Hawaii final judgment rounds -- which were recorded before the global pandemic -- will begin airing March 29. Access Hollywood sat down with judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, guest mentor Bobby Bones and host Ryan Seacrest in the tropical paradise and asked who on the judges' panel is the biggest softie." Catch "American Idol" in Hawaii starting Sunday, March 29 at 8/7c on ABC.

