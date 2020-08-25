Also available on the nbc app

Katy Perry is very hands-on when it comes to preparing for the arrival of her first child! "I'm definitely nesting. I tried to build a bookshelf at 11 p.m. the other night," she told Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover. "[I] spent like four hours at Target the other day just going down every aisle and thinking, 'OK, do we have everything set? Is the list ready to go?'" Katy also opened up about her road from being "terrified" of having kids to wanting to start a family. Plus, the pop star shed light on her new studio album "Smile," which drops on Aug. 28.

