Katy Perry is having a little California girl! The "Firework" singer took to Instagram to announce that she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are going to be proud parents to a little baby girl. The 35-year-old broke the news of their upcoming bundle of joy's gender with a sweet pic of the actor covered in pink cream, which appeared to have been taken during a fun sex reveal. "It's a girl," the soon-to-be mama captioned the snapshot. She also geotagged the photo "Girls Run The World."

