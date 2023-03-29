Katy Perry is on the sober wagon with fiancé Orlando Bloom's help. The 38-year-old singer attended a cocktail event in New York City on Monday alongside her "American Idol" co-judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, but she revealed to People why she wouldn't be drinking any of the spiked cocktails. "I've been sober for five weeks today… I've been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit," she said. Luke playfully asked if she was caving, to which she responded: "No, girl! I can't cave. I made a promise. Three months," Katy revealed.

