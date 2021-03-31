Also available on the nbc app

Katy Perry always had dreams of becoming a worldwide superstar. In a 2009 interview unearthed for Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” Katy explained how she manages fame after her first hit song, “I Kissed A Girl, “I was always prepared for this moment and you really have to be because if you’re not, you can almost be too much and too intense and you can burn real big and fast at first but you’ll burn out.” She also opened up in 2012 about showcasing an honest version of herself and in 2015 it was all about her her Super Bowl halftime show. Listen to “The Vault” by Access Hollywood for more throwback interview with Katy Perry.

