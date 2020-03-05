Also available on the NBC app

Katy Perry is so excited to be a mom! The "Never Worn White" singer spoke with SiriusXM Hits 1 where she opened up about her pregnancy and she revealed that her mom figured out she was pregnant based off her own intuition! Katy, who is currently expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom, also dished on pregnancy cravings. The 35-year-old announced the news with her new music video for "Never Worn White," where she cradles her baby bump at the end of the video.

