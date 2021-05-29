Also available on the nbc app

Katy Perry's baby girl is growing up so fast! The "Electric" songstress welcomed her first child, a daughter named Daisy, with fiancé Orlando Bloom last summer, and she's loved to watch the little one's development. During a chat on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Katy revealed the 9-month-old's most recent milestones. "She's crawling, and she has one tooth. It barely poked through though." She added, "Actually, it's kind of like one of my teeth, because I have pretty good teeth on the top, but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting – but I think that's character."

