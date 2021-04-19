Also available on the nbc app

“American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lion Richie spoke to Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles following this week’s episode where the top 12 contestants performed Oscar-nominated songs. Lionel reflected on meeting Princess Diana and Prince Charles back in 1987 after one of his shows. Katy, who has been working closely with Prince Charles as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund for India, reacted to the passing of Prince Philip and opened up about the royal family, “My heart goes out to him and his whole family. I know that there’s been a lot that’s been going on in that family, just a lot of change and grief and sadness. Anybody that is suffering my heart goes out to them.” “American Idol” airs Sunday nights on ABC.

