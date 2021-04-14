Also available on the nbc app

Katy Perry has quite a few Hollywood doppelgängers! Emily Blunt previously shared with Access Hollywood that she was once mistaken for the "Smile" singer in a British pub. When Access' Scott Evans told Katy the story, she replied, "Look, I think God liked us so much, she made it twice – or thrice, with Zooey Deschanel! I think honestly, we could be in a movie together: Emily, myself and Zooey Deschanel. Triple threat!" Katy and her fellow "Idol" judge Lionel Richie also told Scott what it was like to work with guest judge Paula Abdul – someone who Katy's been in a group chat with for over a year! Paula also described the nostalgia she was feeling returning to her old TV home. "American Idol" airs Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Appearing: