Katy Perry is just bumpin' along! The songstress, who is expecting her first kiddo with Orlando Bloom later this summer, showed off her growing baby bump and her killer dance moves to celebrate the weekend! In a hilarious clip, Orlando announces "It’s Friday then!" and turns on the viral song "Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers, which promoted the mother-to-be to hop out of the car and dance alongside the vehicle with her bare belly on full display!

