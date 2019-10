Also available on the NBC app

Orlando Bloom just got pranked by fiancée Katy Perry! While making a live appearance on BBC Radio 1 in UK, the actor became a judge of a silly game of impressions by callers and his leading lady totally put him to the test! Katy called in as "Gemma" and sang a very toned-deaf reedition of her 2008 hit "I Kissed a Girl." But Orlando wasn't convinced that it sounded like his bride-to-be!

Appearing: