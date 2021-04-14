Also available on the nbc app

It's just one big modern family! Katy Perry joined Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr on Instagram Live and the two spoke candidly about motherhood, wellness and their "modern family." "The kids are my number one love," the supermodel said. "It's just the best thing in the world, being a mom." Katy agreed, saying, "There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like 'Bam.'"

