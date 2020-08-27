Also available on the NBC app

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together! The “Teenage Dream” singer posted a snap on Instagram with her and Orlando Bloom’s hands holding their baby daughter’s hand. They also revealed their bundle of joy’s name – Daisy Dove Bloom! This is their first child together – Orlando also shares a son named Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Katy announced she was expecting back in March 2020, when she debuted her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video.

