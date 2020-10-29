Also available on the nbc app

Top of the morning! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom found a cute and catchy way to show off their patriotism. The couple kicked off their Wednesday by encouraging American fans to vote early in the 2020 election, belting out a cute duet over coffee and adorably getting their point across even though they hadn't quite nailed down the lyrics! Native Brit Orlando isn't eligible to vote in a U.S. election, at least not yet, but the proud new dad of two did share a special reason he's so passionate about this year's race – his and Katy's baby daughter, Daisy Dove.

