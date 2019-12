Also available on the NBC app

Katy Perry couldn't seem to have rung in 34 any better. The pop superstar celebrated her big day with pals, loved ones and beau Orlando Bloom by her side. The couple hit up Hollywood hotspot Barton G, where Orlando's son was also spotted with Katy and his famous dad for the festivities. Plus, find out which of Katy's all-time idols gave her a surprise birthday message!

Appearing: