Katy Perry says her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their neighbor Prince Harry got to stick together! While chatting with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about the latest episode of "American Idol," the "Firework" singer shared her insight on Orlando's friendship with the Duke of Sussex. Fellow judge Luke Bryan noted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie would be a lucky "little boy" if he had a play date with Katy and Orlando's daughter Daisy. Plus, Katy, Luke and Lionel Richie shared the advice they have for the lasting contestants. “American Idol” airs Sunday nights on ABC.

