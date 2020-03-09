Also available on the NBC app

Katy Perry is mourning the death of a loved one. The singer's paternal grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson, passed away at the age of 99 on Sunday. The 35-year-old star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her grandmother, writing, "I don't know when a soul enters a new vehicle but if there is an afterlife where there’s a waiting room of the coming and going my mind wonders if the soul that is waiting to come into my world is getting a kiss on the forehead from my sweet Grandma that departed this earth yesterday." Among the photos and videos she shared, the singer included an emotional clip of her telling her grandma of her pregnancy.

