Third time's the charm? Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan chatted with Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about returning to "American Idol" for their third season as judges. Katy explained that the trio went into the new season with a better understanding of what "we need, what the show needs and what the music industry needs." Lionel echoed on Katy's comments and also noted that the three judges have their "act together" this season.

