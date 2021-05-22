We’ll cheers to that! Kendall Jenner got some serious A-list support at her 818 tequila launch party. The supermodel welcomed sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner to the star-studded affair at West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s on Friday night…where plenty of powerhouses outside her family turned up as well. Katy Perry and Kate Hudson joined Kim for a festive toast to celebrate Kendall and her new business venture.

News and Information Daytime Interview