Katy Perry loves a good Met Gala look. In 2019 the theme was "Camp: Notes on Fashion" and the 37-year-old famously wore a chandelier up the famous steps, but she revealed that was not her first option. "[The first plan] was to be real dumb, to literally come as a tent," she joked to Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall on the "American Idol"red carpet. "American Idol" airs Sunday and Monday nights on ABC.

