Katy Perry is already in love with the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show lineup. "I saw the lineup and I was really, really excited by it," she told Access Hollywood. The pop star gushed over Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar joining the performance. "It's basically going to be fire and I don't need to give them any pointers, but I will remind them that you probably only have 12 minutes," she said. Katy was honored at the Variety's Power of Women event for her work with her Firework Foundation.

