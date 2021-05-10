Also available on the nbc app

Katy Perry celebrated her first Mother’s Day since welcoming baby Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The “American Idol” judges spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans following Sunday night’s Mother’s Day themed episode. Katy revealed the special gift that she received from her daughter and fiancé, “My boo always comes through and he did a really thoughtful thing. He did her first prints with her hands and her feet.” She added, “It was very thoughtful, and he framed it and that’s actually my love language.” “American Idol” airs Sunday nights on ABC.

Appearing: