Katy Perry released her much-anticipated song “Daisies” alongside a music video which included a special surprise for viewers! The 35-year-old stripped down until she was completely naked and showed off her growing belly bump. And this isn’t the first time Katy’s little one has made an in-utero appearance in the singer’s music video. In fact, the “Fireworks” singer announced her pregnancy with Orlando Bloom by revealing her baby bump in her music video for “Never Worn White” back in March.

