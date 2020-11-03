Also available on the nbc app

Katy Perry reminded people to vote in Los Angeles. The “Daisies” singer dressed as a giant “I Voted” sticker and stood on the side of a road in Los Angeles to encourage voter turnout for the 2020 Presidential election. The 36-year-old cheered on passing cars and shouted for people to vote. The singer also shared a video this month with her fiancé Orlando Bloom of them singing to motivate fans to cast their ballots for the sake of their 2-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

