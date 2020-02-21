Also available on the NBC app

"American Idol" had quite a scare! The singing competition paused a round of Season 3 auditions when judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie noticed a strong propane smell on set. A preview clip originally published by People shows the trio getting evacuated along with the crew and contestants before EMTs arrive, and Katy even falls to the ground upon saying she doesn't feel well. Fans will get to see exactly what went down when the ordeal airs Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8/7c on ABC.

Appearing: