"American Idol" is back! Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans about the upcoming season of the hit competition show, which is set to premiere Feb. 14 on ABC. Luke revealed that new mom Katy is doing an amazing job balancing work life and motherhood. Katy also gushed over her fiancé Orlando Bloom for being "such an amazing dad" to their daughter Daisy. Plus, Lionel explained about how "American Idol" teaches life lessons to the contestants.

